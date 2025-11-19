King's senior to attend and play for Virginia Tech starting Fall 2026

Kaleo Anderson will play for Virginia Tech University next fall

Photo courtesy King's

One of the nation's top prep basketball players will celebrated the official signing of her collegiate letter of intent in front of fellow students, friends and family at King's High School in Shoreline.





On Wednesday, November 12, 20255 at 3:30pm in Mike Martin Gymnasium on the King’s campus, Kaleo Anderson signed her commitment to attend and play for Virginia Tech University beginning in the fall of 2026.



Anderson, a 6’ guard, is considered a consensus 4-star basketball recruit and member of ESPN’s distinguished “Next 100” for the Class of 2026.





Already the leading scorer and rebounder in King’s basketball history and three-time Emerald Sound Conference Player of the Year, Anderson led the Knights to the 1A state championship game earlier this year after knocking out top-ranked Lynden Christian with a 3-point shot in the final seconds of an epic semifinal showdown.







