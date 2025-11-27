Bingo and Santa at free family event at Shoreline Elks December 13, 2025
Thursday, November 27, 2025
There will be free pictures with Santa followed by free bingo where winners get to pick the prize.
There will be snacks as well.
Saturday, December 13, 2025
- Noon - photos with Santa
- 1:30pm - Bingo
Please RSVP by December 11 at elks1800@hotmail.com or 206-364-1800 (landline) to ensure adequate food and prizes.
Shoreline Elks Lodge 1800 at 14625 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
