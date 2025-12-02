Holiday Baskets is a partnership among Shoreline Council PTA, Shoreline Fire, Hopelink, Dale Turner Y, and City of Shoreline



“Holiday Baskets” Food, Toys, & Teen Gifts is the combined efforts of the Shoreline PTA Council, Shoreline Fire Department, Hopelink, Dale Turner Family YMCA and the City of Shoreline to provide holiday food and gift support to Shoreline School District families in circumstances that make it challenging to provide either for their children.





The Holiday Baskets program typically supports around 500 families.





Registration for families with children in Shoreline Schools was held in November and is now closed.





This year, the event will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 8:00am - 3:00pm at the Dale Turner YMCA.





Volunteers are needed for set up on Friday, December 12 and on the day of the event (especially Spanish, Amharic, and other language speakers) to help families.





At the event, caregivers will be able to pick out a toy for their children who are 12 years old and under, they can choose a gift card for teenagers in the family, and they will receive food from the Hopelink mobile food market. We ask that children not come to the event.