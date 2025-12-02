Holiday Baskets is a partnership among Shoreline Council PTA, Shoreline Fire, Hopelink, Dale Turner Y, and City of Shoreline
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
18325 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 on Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 8am - 6pm.
“Holiday Baskets” Food, Toys, & Teen Gifts is the combined efforts of the Shoreline PTA Council, Shoreline Fire Department, Hopelink, Dale Turner Family YMCA and the City of Shoreline to provide holiday food and gift support to Shoreline School District families in circumstances that make it challenging to provide either for their children.
The Holiday Baskets program typically supports around 500 families.
Registration for families with children in Shoreline Schools was held in November and is now closed.
This year, the event will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 8:00am - 3:00pm at the Dale Turner YMCA.
Volunteers are needed for set up on Friday, December 12 and on the day of the event (especially Spanish, Amharic, and other language speakers) to help families.
At the event, caregivers will be able to pick out a toy for their children who are 12 years old and under, they can choose a gift card for teenagers in the family, and they will receive food from the Hopelink mobile food market. We ask that children not come to the event.
Your contributions are greatly appreciated for this event.
Shoreline PTA Council organizes a teen gift card drive to make sure that teenagers receive a holiday gift.
- Gift cards can be dropped off at the YMCA, 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
- New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the YMCA or any Shoreline Fire Station
- you can make a purchase from this Amazon wish list and they'll be delivered to the Y, or
- you can click here to make a donation to the YMCA in support of Holiday Baskets.
The Shoreline Fire Department collects toys for this event. This year's toy drive is on Saturday, December 6, from 8:00am - 6:00pm at the Shoreline Fred Meyer store.
0 comments:
Post a Comment