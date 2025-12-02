A small dog wedged in a deep crevice, some local organizations, and a lot of teamwork

WASART and Kittitas responders on the scene

Coulee, about 30 lbs, had slipped into a 12 inch narrow but deep crevice that was more of a crack, in the Roslyn area. She was about 20 ft down.





When the Washington State Animal Rescue Team (WASART) arrived on scene, other groups were already there. Kittitas Search and Rescue (SAR) helped get us the rest of the way through the snow. (Thanks for the lift!)







We arrived at the crevice. The teams who had arrived before us were working on the situation. They'd put a long branch in so Coulee wouldn't slip any farther.





They already had a makeshift catch pole around her neck. They couldn’t cinch it tight so her head kept slipping out.





The plan after that was to make a rope loop/lasso and slip it over their catch pole so it was guaranteed to be behind her neck. Then the front of the loop was attached to another rope and another rescuer used another long makeshift pole to guide it in front of her chest and drop it under her legs so we could haul from her chest.







When the loop was almost in position we lifted gently with their catch pole and this allowed the loop to fall under her right leg.





We set up a quick second loop that we were trying to get around her left leg and chest. It didn’t quite work. In lifting her up to try to get that loop in position we could feel the first loop was very secure and we were able to lift her a bit.





We moved the second loop to her rear area to help.





The lift took about 20 seconds, and her exit was smooth as well as quick.





Coulee aboveground

Once raised, we got Coulee back to her owner and into a warm car. A vet on scene checked her out and gave her the all clear.





Coulee's mom, Paige Graham said "She spent 7 hours down there in freezing meltwater, and it was a race against time.

"Friends jumped in to help immediately and then we were joined by all different teams. Countless amazing people came together to save one little dog. The coordination, the skill, the teamwork… I’m still in awe."





Today is Giving Tuesday. We’d love it if you would consider us for your donation list this year so we can help more dogs like Coulee. We’d also suggest checking out the organizations that helped as well. Many of them are volunteer non-profits as well.



