Ballinger Way reduced to one lane overnight Tuesday for paving near fish culvert
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
LAKE FOREST PARK – State Route 104 / Ballinger Way will reduce to one lane from 8pm Tuesday, December 2, to 5am Wednesday, December 3, 2025 near the intersection with 35th Ave NE. Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.
|SR 104 to be paved overnight Tuesday
Photo by David Carlos
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will pave in multiple areas adjacent to the new fish passable culvert installed this fall across Lyon Creek.
Construction is largely complete around the new culvert, although landscaping, sewer work and some final paving will continue into 2026.
0 comments:
Post a Comment