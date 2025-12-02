Film: Placing Stolpersteine in Amsterdam December 7, 2025



Placing Stolpersteine in Amsterdam Placing Stolpersteine in Amsterdam



Join Sandy, a LFP resident, as she shares her family's experience placing Stolpersteine (stumbling stones) as Holocaust memorials for family members in October 2022.





These cube shaped memorials with a bronze top contain the name, birthdate and place of a victim of the Holocaust, as well as the date and place they were murdered.





They are placed in front of the last residence of the victim, often with a ceremony. Over 100K have been placed in Europe. Stolpersteine demonstrate the strength of a decentralized memorial.





Sandy and her family in Amsterdam

Sandy will give a short introduction and then show a film she produced about the experience, including parts of the ceremony (26 min).



Third Place Commons is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.









Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 7pm in the Stadler Room at Third Place Commons