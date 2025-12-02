Film: Placing Stolpersteine in Amsterdam December 7, 2025
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Join Sandy, a LFP resident, as she shares her family's experience placing Stolpersteine (stumbling stones) as Holocaust memorials for family members in October 2022.
These cube shaped memorials with a bronze top contain the name, birthdate and place of a victim of the Holocaust, as well as the date and place they were murdered.
They are placed in front of the last residence of the victim, often with a ceremony. Over 100K have been placed in Europe. Stolpersteine demonstrate the strength of a decentralized memorial.
|Sandy and her family in Amsterdam
Sandy will give a short introduction and then show a film she produced about the experience, including parts of the ceremony (26 min).
Third Place Commons is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
0 comments:
Post a Comment