

What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – December 3 - 9

This week in Shoreline is overflowing with Holiday Cheers and magical moments as our community comes together to celebrate the season in sparkling style. From twinkling lights and tree lightings to the return of the Christmas Ship, family movies, and Santa sightings, your calendar is about to fill with heart-warming holiday fun. Explore our

. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit:





Thursday, December 4





7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

The Richmond Beach tradition is back! Join us for bonfires and snacks on the beach from 7:30–9:00 PM. The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship will visit at 8:35 PM—bundle up and join us for songs and holiday lights on the beach!

December 5 3:00 PM - December 7 8:00 PM

Shop local for your holiday trees, garland, wreaths and holiday decor, with sales benefiting the Shorecrest High School Class of 2026! This annual sale starts Friday 12/5 at 3pm and concludes on Sunday 12/7 at 8pm. We hope to see you there! Conveniently located at Lake Forest Park Town Center (upper parking lot near Windermere's Northlake Office.) with plenty of parking!

Saturday, December 6 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday, December 7 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Come listen to holiday music and create an ornament to take home.

Saturday, December 6 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Join us for an evening of joy as we celebrate a time of beginnings and endings. Learn about all the work the Museum community has accomplished over the year. See the conclusion of everything that has been done with the King Conservation District grant to support the Miyawaki Forest. You will be able to walk through the Forest on our new path and see the interpretive panels highlighting the human and natural world. Say goodbye to Director Kenneth Doutt and welcome new Director Robby Grillo to the role! We will provide hot dogs (while supplies last) apple cider cake and warm drinks for everyone to enjoy.

Saturday, December 6 5:00 PM

We can’t wait to see you at the Annual Community Tree Lighting at RB Congregational Church on 12/6!

Saturday, December 6 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Santa will be back in North City this year for the North City Tree Lighting Festival! This year’s festival will once again feature free fun for the entire family, including live music, warm beverages, and photos with Santa Claus. We hope to see you all there! The Tree Lighting Festival is produced by the North City Business Association in partnership with the North City Neighborhood Association and the North City Water District. Generous in-kind contributions have been made by the local Les Schwab, and North City Business Association members, including Gabbert Architects/Planners, and the Around the Sound Community Band.

Sunday, December 7 5:00 PM

Join us for a free, family-friendly screening of the holiday classic, The Grinch. This free event is open to all ages. You can grab your favorite treats from Always Summer Ice Cream Café downstairs, including crepes, sundaes, ice cream, and hot chocolate to enjoy during the movie. Come celebrate the season with us!

Monday, December 8 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Donate non-expired, non-perishable food and take your picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus! Bring your own camera and enjoy FREE hot cocoa & cookies. Suggested 2-can donation benefiting the St. Vincent de Paul Shoreline Holiday Food Drive.

For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit:

