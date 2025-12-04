December activities at the Shoreline Teen Center

Thursday, December 4, 2025

The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged Middle School to 18 years old. The Center provides hot food as well as many activities.

They have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. Doors open at 2:30pm Monday - Friday. All calendar activities begin at about 3:30pm and are subject to change.

Located at Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Updates on the Shoreline Teen Center activities, events, and hours can be found at shorelinewa.gov/teens under the Teen Program Updates drop-down menu.

Teens at the Shoreline Teen Center are old enough to check themselves in and out. While staff support them while they’re here, we are not able to supervise once they leave the building.


Posted by DKH at 2:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  