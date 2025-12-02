King County Executive Girmay Zahilay held a Regional Day of Service November 26, 2025

County Executive Girmay Zahilay at Bellevue Hopelink

SEATTLE, WA - On Wednesday, November 26, 2025 his first full day in office, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay held a Regional Day of Service focused on food banks and food security across King County. SEATTLE, WA - On Wednesday, November 26, 2025 his first full day in office, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay held a Regional Day of Service focused on food banks and food security across King County.





He encouraged all King County residents to volunteer, donate, or find another meaningful way to support the work of our county’s food banks.





This Regional Day of Service corresponds with one of Executive Zahilay’s “Four B’s” guiding his administration - “Boots on the Ground,” making King County government more visible, connected, and community-driven.





As part of the Regional Day of Service, coming the day before the Thanksgiving holiday, Executive Zahilay completed a regional tour of food banks and food markets in south and east King county.





He was joined for much of the day by Doug Baldwin, CEO at Vault89 and founder of Family First Community Center, and one of the four co-chairs of his Transition Committee.







