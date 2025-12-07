Shorewood grad Paper Sculpture sale now until December 15, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Download the sale catalogue here
Joey Bates is an artist, maker, paper sculptor, drawer, and dog dad, among other things.

A 2001 graduate of Shorewood, he has lived in a cabin in the countryside of Sweden for several years. 

His work has been exhibited in North America and appears in private collections around the world.

He works in paper - "a pliable medium, often associated with frailty, but with the proper glue and construction methods can make strong resilient sculptures."

His paper sculptures are intricate and beautiful and can be viewed in his sale catalogue here.

The Flower Shop has art-quality prints of his drawings of flowers

He ships from Sweden in double-boxed, padded crates.

The sale will end on December 15, 2025.


