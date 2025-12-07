New online portal simplifies the permit process in Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park City Hall

The Community Development Department of Lake Forest Park now offers a streamlined permitting process for building, planning, right of way, and tree permits.









Please note: Payments cannot currently be made through the new system. Paper applications are no longer accepted. Customers can submit applications, complete checklists, upload plans, and schedule inspections all through the new online Permit Portal. For questions on the portal, please visit the permit center.

To pay by credit card, contact the Permit Technician at 206-957-2813. A 3% processing fee applies to all credit/debit card payments (Visa, MasterCard, and Discover only).

Cash or check payments may be made in person at City Hall, mailed, or placed in the City Hall drop box. Building

Please note that a completed checklist is required for all building permits, except over-the-counter permits. For questions on building permits, please contact bldpermits@cityoflfp.gov. Planning While all Planning applications are online, we recommend contacting aplanner@cityoflfp.gov for any questions if you are unsure as to what you need or what type of application you need to apply for. Inspections

The Community Development Department conducts inspections in all homes or businesses for Mechanical, Plumbing, Building, Right of Way and Sewer permits. Inspections CANNOT be scheduled until a permit is issued. Please note that receipts are not permits. To schedule an inspection, visit the city’s permit portal. For help on using the permit portal to schedule an inspection, please use the help document. Please note that inspections need to be scheduled within a minimum of 24 hours in advance and a maximum of two weeks in advance.

All applicants must have a paper copy of the permit and stamped plans if provided. Electrical Permits: The City of Lake Forest Park does not issue or inspect electrical permits. Apply for electrical permits at the : The City of Lake Forest Park does not issue or inspect electrical permits. Apply for electrical permits at the State Labor and Industries website .PLEASg NOTE: Inspection days are Monday - Thursday.





Please note there will be no inspections on Fridays or national holidays. Right of Way Inspection are Tuesday and Thursdays only.



If there are any inspection questions, please email the building department at



If there are any inspection questions, please email the building department at bldinspections@cityoflfp.gov or call the Permit Coordinator at 206-957-2813.

Tree Permits - see information on website



Help Topics & Permit Applications



Head to our



Head to our Help Topics page to view and print handouts on some frequently asked planning and building questions. If you are ready to begin the application process, permit application forms can be found here

Permit Counter Hours



The Planning & Building Permit Counter hours are 9:00am - 12:00pm and 1:00pm - 3:00pm, Monday - Friday at City Hall 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155








