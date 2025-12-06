Toys for Tots seriously short of donations
Saturday, December 6, 2025
This year, however, we find ourselves in foreign territory. Although we have been hit by a significant uptick in requests from these communities our donations are lagging behind.
We are calling on our neighbors and partners to answer our call.
Please drop a donation of new, unwrapped toys, off at our distribution center - for ages newborn to 17- located in Everett.
We also accept checks/monetary donations in person.
Address: US Marine Corps Toys for Tots c/o Bright City Church, 2730 Oakes Avenue, Everett 98201.
Hours: 9am to 11 and 1pm to 3pm every day but Sunday.
We thank you on behalf of the thousands of children/youths we serve every year.
--Toys for Tots
