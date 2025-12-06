Toys for Tots seriously short of donations

For more than a decade thousands of underserved children in working class, low income and military families have received symbols of hope at Christmas delivered by your US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program serving Snohomish County and Shoreline.





This year, however, we find ourselves in foreign territory. Although we have been hit by a significant uptick in requests from these communities our donations are lagging behind.



We are calling on our neighbors and partners to answer our call.





Please drop a donation of new, unwrapped toys, off at our distribution center - for ages newborn to 17- located in Everett.





We also accept checks/monetary donations in person.









Hours: 9am to 11 and 1pm to 3pm every day but Sunday.





We thank you on behalf of the thousands of children/youths we serve every year.



--Toys for Tots







