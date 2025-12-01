Vaccines: The Science Behind the Shot - December 11, 2025
Monday, December 1, 2025
We will dive into vaccine history and development, discuss how common vaccines work, and touch on what it means for a vaccine to be "effective."
We’ll also discuss what vaccines are generally recommended for older adults and why.
Speaker Bio:
Abby Winter, PharmD, MPA, BCACP is a licensed pharmacist and Assistant Teaching Professor at the University of Washington School of Pharmacy, and serves as the Director for Outreach for the Plein Center for Aging.
Abby leads the educational, clinical, and outreach efforts for the UW School of Pharmacy at the Era Living communities.
December 11, 2025 from 2:15 - 3:15pm
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
Free but please Register
Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
