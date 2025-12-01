Vaccines: The Science Behind the Shot - December 11, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025

Join UW Pharmacist Abby Winter for a discussion on vaccines for older adults, and their importance in maintaining health and preventing serious illness as we age. 

We will dive into vaccine history and development, discuss how common vaccines work, and touch on what it means for a vaccine to be "effective." 

We’ll also discuss what vaccines are generally recommended for older adults and why.

Speaker Bio: 

Abby Winter, PharmD, MPA, BCACP is a licensed pharmacist and Assistant Teaching Professor at the University of Washington School of Pharmacy, and serves as the Director for Outreach for the Plein Center for Aging. 

Abby leads the educational, clinical, and outreach efforts for the UW School of Pharmacy at the Era Living communities.

Free but please Register

Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536


