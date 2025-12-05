"Social Justice Sundays" in December - Everyone can be an everyday activist

Make Lying Wrong Again

Photo by Pamela Mieth

Be an activist every day whether it's standing up for someone, some cause, or some principle and help make your community and the world a better place.

You can do that every weekend in December (December 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2025) at the "Social Justice Sundays" Sign-wavings at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.Join others calling for progress on a variety of fronts like healthcare, the environment, civil rights, voting rights, human rights, and a Congress that shows up to do its job and not abdicate its role to the president.Sign-wavings are held at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, from 1 - 2pm.Bring a sign or just yourself, but let your voice be heard. Signs are also available to borrow.This month, in addition to non-perishable food and toiletries, donations of new cold weather clothing items (new socks, undies, hats, scarves, and gloves) will be accepted.