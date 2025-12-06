Taproot Theater improv show in Shoreline December 7, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025


Taproot Theater is having a free performance for the community hosted by Shoreline Christian Reformed Church 14555 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 this Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 6pm. 

The improv show Christmas Unscripted will start at 6:00pm.

The show is free and appropriate for all ages! It will be general admission, so come early if you want good seats!

There will be refreshments to follow


Posted by DKH at 2:42 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  