Taproot Theater improv show in Shoreline December 7, 2025
Saturday, December 6, 2025
Taproot Theater is having a free performance for the community hosted by Shoreline Christian Reformed Church 14555 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 this Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 6pm.
The improv show Christmas Unscripted will start at 6:00pm.
The show is free and appropriate for all ages! It will be general admission, so come early if you want good seats!
There will be refreshments to follow
