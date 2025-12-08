Business Spotlight: Sam Souza Painting LLC: Where Craftsmanship, Care & Community Come Together



Sam Souza Painting LLC: Where Craftsmanship, Care & Community Come Together





Meticulous Craftsmanship, Honest Service & Beautiful Homes





When it comes to trusting someone with your home, quality and communication matter just as much as the finished result. Sam Souza Painting LLC is a locally owned, family-run painting company serving Shoreline, Edmonds, and surrounding communities with a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and personal service.

Founded on a true passion for painting and finishing, Sam Souza Painting focuses on thoughtful preparation, meticulous execution, and a low-hassle experience from start to finish, all while staying small, local, and personal.



Q & A with Sam Souza Painting LLC





A: 3 yearsA: I started my business out of passion for craftsmanship of painting, staining, and finishing. I aspire to continually learn more about my craft and to use my knowledge and expertise to help my neighbors make their home beautiful. Many people feel uncertain about trusting a contractor, but I aspire to be a contractor who they can trust to have the craftsmanship knowledge that can make their vision a reality. It isn't enough to be able to paint a wall — I want to provide a low-hassle process from beginning to end with results that are meticulous ... all at a fair price. I want to stay small and focus on personal, quality service to help my community.A: Interior and exterior painting and staining; cabinet refinishing and painting; woodwork and trim refinishing; popcorn ceiling removal; and more…A: My wife's family grew up in Shoreline so we have roots in this city. We are currently situated on the border of Edmonds and Shoreline in Firdale. Shoreline is a beautiful community that we love very much and have many clients in the city. We love Shoreline for the abundant green spaces, tranquil neighborhoods, also the beautiful waterfront areas and views. The city has a beautiful balance of Pacific Northwest beauty.A: Our business serves Shoreline because we focus on serving local clients who are nearby. We like serving Shoreline because the clients value local small businesses, and that means a lot.A: I wish clients asked about the amount of planning and prep happens before paint ever touches a surface. A lot of unseen prep, testing, and quality checks go into making a clean, durable finish that will provide stunning results. Few clients ask about this, but thorough prep is the foundation to getting the best results, which all clients deserve.A: That I truly love this craft. Painting isn't just my job — it's something I take pride in every day. That passion is what drives me to deliver work I'd be proud to have in my own home.A: Meeting and helping so many kind and amazing people through the work that I do. Many clients have become friends, and the support for local small businesses like mine is really astounding and heartwarming. It makes me proud to live here.A: I want clients to feel completely taken care of from start to finish. Clear, responsive communication is at the heart of how I work—whether I'm sharing a detailed estimate, answering questions, or walking through the final steps of a project. I stay available and transparent so clients always know exactly what to expect. Every project ends with a free round of touch-ups and a craftsmanship warranty, because their peace of mind matters to me. What sets me apart is how easy and stress-free I make the process.A: Starting a business can be challenging, but one of the most important things is to plug into the local community in an ethical and honest way that focuses on offering people the best quality service that you can offer.A: We are new Shoreline Chamber of Commerce members and are interested in getting involved in the Chamber to determine the best way to give back to the community, so are keeping an eye out for opportunities and would love the community's ideas.A: I love Shoreline! Keep being awesome!A: My wife and I run our business together and I do the craftsmanship work. We want our business to stay small and do not aspire to grow — we have no employees. The approach to stay small and personal allows us to focus on growing craftsmanship knowledge and to provide personal service to clients.24030 Firdale Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020206-702-7242