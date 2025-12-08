Shoreline community women's retreat on Camano Island January 1-4, 2026

Monday, December 8, 2025

Trudy Mower
Yoga with Trudy
Start the New Year right! Join your community in a 3-night wellness retreat at a serene 5-acre property on Camano Island.

Participants will practice gentle yoga and tai chi, relax in the private hot tub, make art, hike, visit the Puget Sound and reflect on the past year while setting intentions for 2026. 

Space is limited- reach out today! trudy.mower@gmail.com

Trudy Mower is a yoga instructor and community circle facilitator based in Shoreline. 

Her passion is in building community, and creating safe spaces for people to connect and grow. 

See her website, and join her mailing list www.yogawithtrudy.com


