Shoreline community women's retreat on Camano Island January 1-4, 2026
Monday, December 8, 2025
|Trudy Mower
Yoga with Trudy
Participants will practice gentle yoga and tai chi, relax in the private hot tub, make art, hike, visit the Puget Sound and reflect on the past year while setting intentions for 2026.
trudy.mower@gmail.com
Trudy Mower is a yoga instructor and community circle facilitator based in Shoreline.
Her passion is in building community, and creating safe spaces for people to connect and grow.
See her website, and join her mailing list www.yogawithtrudy.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment