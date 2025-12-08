Les Schwab hosting toy drive for The Forgotten Children's Fund - through mid-December 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025

The Forgotten Children’s Fund

Les Schwab Tire Centers and FOX 13 Seattle are hosting their annual holiday toy drives in Western Washington, including Shoreline, collecting new, unwrapped toys for kids in need, often in conjunction with community events like tree lightings, with donations accepted at Les Schwab locations through mid-December.
 
How to Participate in Shoreline (and surrounding areas): 
  • Donate a New Toy: Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any Les Schwab Tire Center in Western Washington, including any local location, through mid-December (check for exact end dates).
  • Attend Events: Look for donation drop-offs at local holiday events, such as the recent North City Water District's Tree Lighting Festival at the Shoreline Les Schwab.
  • Look for Partner Promotions: The drives often partner with local sports teams (like the Huskies or T-Birds) and media (like FOX 13 Seattle) for donation drives at events.

Les Schwab Tire Centers: Edmonds on Hwy 99, Shoreline on 15th NE, Lake City on Lake City Way, Kenmore on Bothell Way.


