KCRHA is Activating Tier 2 Severe Weather Protocols through Saturday, December 13, 2025

Thursday, December 11, 2025


Due to persistent rain, strong winds, and widespread flooding in the forecast and currently happening throughout King County, KCRHA is activating Tier 2 severe weather protocols effective immediately, through Saturday, December 13, winding down the morning of Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Please note: Due to the last minute nature of this activation, they are still working on updating their website. Check back throughout the day for updated information.


