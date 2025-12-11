Councilmember Dembowski sworn in for new term on the King County Council

Thursday, December 11, 2025


Councilmember Rod Dembowski was sworn into office on Tuesday December 9, 2025 for a new term on the King County Council. He represents District 1 which includes Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Kirkland, and North Seattle - more cities than any other councilmember.

County Councilmember Rhonda Lewis
He will be joined by Rhonda Lewis, who was appointed by Girmay Zahilay after he left the council two weeks ago to become the King County Executive. 

Lewis is the first black woman to serve on the council, plus her appointment establishes the first majority woman council in its history. She will serve one year, until the certification of the 2026 election.

Dembowski was elected to a four-year term.


Posted by DKH at 2:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  