Councilmember Dembowski sworn in for new term on the King County Council
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Councilmember Rod Dembowski was sworn into office on Tuesday December 9, 2025 for a new term on the King County Council. He represents District 1 which includes Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Kirkland, and North Seattle - more cities than any other councilmember.
County Councilmember Rhonda Lewis
Lewis is the first black woman to serve on the council, plus her appointment establishes the first majority woman council in its history. She will serve one year, until the certification of the 2026 election.
Dembowski was elected to a four-year term.
