Celebrate Winter Solstice at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park



We'll be celebrating Winter Solstice and the turning of the seasons around a beach fire and on Zoom, on Sunday, December 21, 2025 from 3:30-5:30pm, at the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park lower shelter campfire ring 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177





We’ll gather with community and the natural world, watching the sun set on the longest night of the year.





We’ll reflect on the earth’s position and the cycles of our natural world and our lives. We’ll be led in gentle contemplative practice and share reflections and a few simple solstice songs (singing or listening are equal choices). One version of this program will take place at the beach, and another version will take place online at the same time.



This event is suitable for all ages and would be most engaging for ages 12 and up.



If attending in person, be prepared for PNW December weather and dress warmly! We may need to relocate indoors in case of heavy rain or snow, so please RSVP so you can get notified of any last minute changes.









For more information This event is offered by Gathering Ground. Gathering Ground provides community for people of many beliefs to forge and share meaning, through observing earth holidays, deep sharing and listening, and growing together in relationship with the natural world. For more information visit the event website or email GatherinGround.Seattle@gmail.com








