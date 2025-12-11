Lake Forest Park Rotary invites you to the 7th Annual Polar Bear Polio Dip January 3, 2026
Thursday, December 11, 2025
7th Annual Polar Bear Polio Dip to support the Eradication of POLIO
WHEN: Saturday, January 3, 2026, 2 pm
WHERE: Sheridan Beach Club 16500 Shore Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
ENTRY FEE:
- $5 donation at the gate, $3 saves one child…!
- A jar of Peanut Butter to donate to North Helpline
The Marine Police & LFP Police will be there.
Police Chief Harden will be dipping…
***Ginger Shots by NEKTUR Juice Bar
Police Chief Harden will be dipping…
***Ginger Shots by NEKTUR Juice Bar
0 comments:
Post a Comment