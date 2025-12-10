Shoreline College Launches Winter 2026 Non-Credit Continuing Education Classes
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
From arts and music to health, business skills, languages, and youth programs, the winter schedule offers flexible, affordable options for all ages.
This quarter’s offerings include creative courses like Creating Personal Portraits and Introduction to Mosaic Art, wellness favorites such as Yoga and Pickleball, and career-focused classes including Project Management 1 and Entrepreneurship: Starting a New Business.
Language learners can choose from Portuguese, French, Japanese, Chinese (HSK prep), and Spanish—while younger students can explore piano, filmmaking, and drawing workshops.
All courses are taught by expert instructors and subject specialists, making it easy for community members to learn new skills, try something fun, or build professional confidence without the pressure of grades or credits.
Download more information
- Winter Flier web-ce-winterflyer-2026
- Winter Brochure CE Winter Mailer 2026 WEB.pdf
Shoreline College is at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment