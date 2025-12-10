Shoreline College Launches Winter 2026 Non-Credit Continuing Education Classes

Shoreline College is kicking off Winter 2026 with a new lineup of non-credit Continuing Education courses designed for personal enrichment, professional development, and lifelong learning.





From arts and music to health, business skills, languages, and youth programs, the winter schedule offers flexible, affordable options for all ages.





This quarter’s offerings include creative courses like Creating Personal Portraits and Introduction to Mosaic Art, wellness favorites such as Yoga and Pickleball, and career-focused classes including Project Management 1 and Entrepreneurship: Starting a New Business.





Language learners can choose from Portuguese, French, Japanese, Chinese (HSK prep), and Spanish—while younger students can explore piano, filmmaking, and drawing workshops.





All courses are taught by expert instructors and subject specialists, making it easy for community members to learn new skills, try something fun, or build professional confidence without the pressure of grades or credits.



