Longest Night Service at Edmonds United Methodist Church December 21, 2025

Although the Christmas season can be filled with joy and happiness, there are those who find themselves struggling this time of year. Often people are dealing with grief, illness, depression, loneliness, or a major life change. 

Others are seeking a more contemplative season, away from the commercialism all around us. 

Each year, Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St, Edmonds WA 98020 welcomes congregants, friends, and guests from the community to our Longest Night Service.

During the service, one can reflect and listen to beautiful, healing music. You may also choose to pray with our pastoral staff, light a candle, and find comfort in being anointed. 

We hope you will join us on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 3pm in our main sanctuary. All are welcome to experience the comfort and peace this service can give.


