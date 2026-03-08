Save the Date: The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park, June 20, 2026

Save the Date:

The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour & Market

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Don’t miss this perennial favorite


Ticket holders can view six private gardens and glean design, maintenance and other gardening tips first-hand. Attendees will enjoy live music onsite, watch garden artists in action and find inspiration for the summer growing season.

At the Garden Market, Master Gardeners and other specialized consultants will be available to advise you on forest, soil, and water stewardship, and garden-creation tips unique to our region and changing climate. 

For purchase there will be raffle tickets, tools, containers, live shrubs and trees, rare cultivars, native plants and fine crafts.

Additionally, board member Diane Easley, is already scouting new talent for next year’s Secret Garden Tour and Market.
  • Is your home garden a place you’d be proud to show and celebrate with other gardening enthusiasts?
  • Do you know of any willing Lake Forest Park gardeners whose demonstrated garden design and creation would inspire others?
  • Are you interested in bringing your talent (musical performance, nature art, garden crafts, nursery stock, all-things-gardening) to the 2027 Secret Garden Tour and Market?
  • Share your ideas with diane@dianeeasley.


