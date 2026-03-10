70 Shorecrest DECA students compete in Washington conference with six qualifying for International Conference

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

L-R: Charlotte Phillips, Lucia Shadduck, Zara Saifee, Jasmine Forinash, Anika Wallace, Kai Sokoloski, Teacher and DECA Advisor Cameron McDowell.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Last weekend, 70 Shorecrest students joined more than 6,600 students from across Washington in Bellevue to compete in business, marketing, finance, and entrepreneurship events at the Washington DECA State Career Development Conference.

Shorecrest students represented their school with excellence, with six students qualifying for the DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta this April.

International Career Development Conference Qualifiers (Atlanta)
  • Lucia Shadduck — 3rd Place, Human Resources Management
  • Jasmine Forinash — 4th Place, Entrepreneurship
  • Charlotte Phillips — 5th Place, Automotive Services
  • Zara Saifee — 7th Place, Marketing Communications Management
  • Kai Sokoloski & Anika Wallace — 7th Place, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research
Kai Sokoloski and Anika Wallace advanced with a research paper and presentation in Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research, one of the conference’s largest competitive events.

Shorecrest will also send additional students to Atlanta who previously qualified through the school-based enterprise competition: Anna Bendiksen and Michael Woods.

Congratulations to all Shorecrest DECA competitors for their dedication and achievements, and best of luck to the students representing Shorecrest on the international stage this spring!


Posted by DKH at 2:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  