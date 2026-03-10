70 Shorecrest DECA students compete in Washington conference with six qualifying for International Conference

L-R: Charlotte Phillips, Lucia Shadduck, Zara Saifee, Jasmine Forinash, Anika Wallace, Kai Sokoloski, Teacher and DECA Advisor Cameron McDowell.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Last weekend, 70 Shorecrest students joined more than 6,600 students from across Washington in Bellevue to compete in business, marketing, finance, and entrepreneurship events at the Washington DECA State Career Development Conference.





Shorecrest students represented their school with excellence, with six students qualifying for the DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta this April.







Lucia Shadduck — 3rd Place, Human Resources Management

Jasmine Forinash — 4th Place, Entrepreneurship

Charlotte Phillips — 5th Place, Automotive Services

Zara Saifee — 7th Place, Marketing Communications Management

Kai Sokoloski & Anika Wallace — 7th Place, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

International Career Development Conference Qualifiers (Atlanta)

Kai Sokoloski and Anika Wallace advanced with a research paper and presentation in Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research, one of the conference's largest competitive events.



Shorecrest will also send additional students to Atlanta who previously qualified through the school-based enterprise competition: Anna Bendiksen and Michael Woods.





Congratulations to all Shorecrest DECA competitors for their dedication and achievements, and best of luck to the students representing Shorecrest on the international stage this spring!





