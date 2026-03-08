Summer Camps at Shoreline College are open for registration now for youth age 6-17 years
Sunday, March 8, 2026
Shoreline College is hosting an array of exciting, educational summer camps for youth age 6-17 years.
Camps are on campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, starting on June 22, 2026 and run through the last week of August.
Choose from Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Art, Film-Making, Computer Game Design & Coding, Music, Steel Toe Teens and more!
Soccer and Teen Music Camp details are coming in April.
View the webpage for details Summer Camps | Shoreline Community College and if you want current updates, follow us on social media- Linktree.
Register here Youth Programs- some camp weeks are already almost full! Contact us at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu with questions.
