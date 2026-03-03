Come learn all the ways you can use nature to water your garden



Gardening in the Pacific Northwest presents many water related challenges—from too much stormwater, and drainage problems, to increasingly more instances of drought.





Join Jessi Bloom to learn smart watering techniques—including the basics of rain gardens, rain collection, drainage solutions, and great drought-tolerant plants for every garden—so you can use nature to water your garden!









Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call our office at 206-362-8100.

Jessi Bloom is a best-selling author, award-winning ecological landscape designer, certified arborist and speaker. She is the owner of N.W. Bloom EcoLogical Services, based near Seattle, which is known as an innovator and leader in the field of permaculture, sustainable landscape design, construction and land management.





Her work has been recognized by government agencies, media and industry organizations, and she is currently serving in several public roles guiding policy as it pertains to ecological conservation and climate change: in King County she sits as an Agricultural Commissioner, she is a board supervisor for King Conservation District and on the WA State DNR Urban Forestry Advisory Council as a representative of ISA.





She is a strong advocate for land access and preservation, food sovereignty, water security and ecological conservation. She lives in Woodinville with her family on their small permaculture farm, which is full of functional gardens and rescue animals.









March 25, 20266:30–8:00pmat North City Water District