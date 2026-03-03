Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2026 with Irish Dance Open House and Grand Studio Opening

EDMONDS, WA — This March, a true Irish experience with dance, music and pure energetic fun comes to Perrinville as the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a special community Open House — and the grand opening of its beautiful new studio location.





Whether it’s tiny toes just learning to jump or older students ready to try their first jig, there is a class for everyone.









Open House Schedule – March 8, 2026



● 9:30–10:00 AM — Ages 1.5–2

● 10:00–10:30 AM — Ages 3–4

● 10:30–11:00 AM — Ages 5–6

● 11:00–11:30 AM — Ages 7+



At Carroll-Henderson, students explore the traditional, artistic and competitive elements of Irish dancing in a welcoming community. The school welcomes dancers of all backgrounds and all ages — no Irish heritage required — just a willingness to move, learn, and have fun.





Tour the brand-new Perrinville studio

Meet instructors

Experience a sample class

Learn about spring and summer enrollment Families attending the Open House will: Free but registration is required to participate Location: Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance

7528 Olympic View Drive, Suite 101, Edmonds, WA 98026



Lauren Carroll-Bolger carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com

Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance offers traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dance instruction for dancers ages 1.5 through adult. Enrollment for spring and summer 2026 is now open. For more information, contact:





Visit www.chirishdance.com to learn more.

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, families are invited to leap into the world of Irish dance with free classes designed especially for young dancers.