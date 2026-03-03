Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2026 with Irish Dance Open House and Grand Studio Opening
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
EDMONDS, WA — This March, a true Irish experience with dance, music and pure energetic fun comes to Perrinville as the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a special community Open House — and the grand opening of its beautiful new studio location.On Sunday, March 8, 2026, families are invited to leap into the world of Irish dance with free classes designed especially for young dancers.
Whether it’s tiny toes just learning to jump or older students ready to try their first jig, there is a class for everyone.
This Open House is a festive St. Patrick’s Day celebration, bringing together Irish music, movement and community in the heart of Perrinville.
Open House Schedule – March 8, 2026
● 9:30–10:00 AM — Ages 1.5–2
● 10:00–10:30 AM — Ages 3–4
● 10:30–11:00 AM — Ages 5–6
● 11:00–11:30 AM — Ages 7+
At Carroll-Henderson, students explore the traditional, artistic and competitive elements of Irish dancing in a welcoming community. The school welcomes dancers of all backgrounds and all ages — no Irish heritage required — just a willingness to move, learn, and have fun.
Open House Schedule – March 8, 2026
● 9:30–10:00 AM — Ages 1.5–2
● 10:00–10:30 AM — Ages 3–4
● 10:30–11:00 AM — Ages 5–6
● 11:00–11:30 AM — Ages 7+
At Carroll-Henderson, students explore the traditional, artistic and competitive elements of Irish dancing in a welcoming community. The school welcomes dancers of all backgrounds and all ages — no Irish heritage required — just a willingness to move, learn, and have fun.
Families attending the Open House will:
- Tour the brand-new Perrinville studio
- Meet instructors
- Experience a sample class
- Learn about spring and summer enrollment
Location:
For more information, contact:
Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance offers traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dance instruction for dancers ages 1.5 through adult. Enrollment for spring and summer 2026 is now open.
- Lauren Carroll-Bolger carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com
Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance offers traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dance instruction for dancers ages 1.5 through adult. Enrollment for spring and summer 2026 is now open.
Visit www.chirishdance.com to learn more.
0 comments:
Post a Comment