RAINBOW BINGO at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center March 13, 2026
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is hosting its monthly RAINBOW BINGO fundraiser with the fabulous Sylvia O’Stayformore on Friday, March 13, 2026—doors open at 6:00pm and games begin at 7:00pm!
Get ready for ten lively rounds of bingo, prizes, and a few musical numbers.
The event takes place at the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155.
Admission is $20 and includes reserved seating, entertainment, and loaded nachos; bingo cards are $10 at the door (cash or check only, per Washington State Gambling Commission).
This is a 21+ event, and the cash bar will be open—get your tickets today!
