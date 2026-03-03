RAINBOW BINGO at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center March 13, 2026

RAINBOW BINGO at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
Friday, March 13, 2026
6:00pm - 9:00pm

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is hosting its monthly RAINBOW BINGO fundraiser with the fabulous Sylvia O’Stayformore on Friday, March 13, 2026—doors open at 6:00pm and games begin at 7:00pm!

Get ready for ten lively rounds of bingo, prizes, and a few musical numbers.

The event takes place at the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155.

Admission is $20 and includes reserved seating, entertainment, and loaded nachos; bingo cards are $10 at the door (cash or check only, per Washington State Gambling Commission).

This is a 21+ event, and the cash bar will be open—get your tickets today!


