WSDOT warns of 'unprecedented level of construction activity" over the next two years

The travel center map Over the next two years, travelers across Greater Puget Sound will see an unprecedented level of construction activity.





The region's transportation system is at a tipping point. Much of the infrastructure is old, overstressed and operating beyond what it was designed to handle.





Meanwhile, the region's population continues to grow and must be managed safely and strategically. That means adding capacity to roads, improving access and strengthening transit connections.







