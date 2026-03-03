WSDOT warns of 'unprecedented level of construction activity" over the next two years
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
The region's transportation system is at a tipping point. Much of the infrastructure is old, overstressed and operating beyond what it was designed to handle.
Meanwhile, the region's population continues to grow and must be managed safely and strategically. That means adding capacity to roads, improving access and strengthening transit connections.
More information about WSDOT’s efforts were recently shared on the WSDOT blog: “Why so much construction in Puget Sound? What to know about I-5, I-405, SR 520 and more through 2028.”
People should plan ahead and prepare for longer travel times, use alternative routes or consider delaying trips. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.
