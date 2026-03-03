Syre PTA seeks donations for annual auction
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
We’re seeking donations of goods, services, experiences, or gift certificates from local businesses and community members.
Auction proceeds fund classroom supplies, teacher grants, art programs, field trips, and other essential student needs.
Syre PTA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and all donations are 100% tax-deductible (Tax ID: 91-1102659). Donations received by April 1, 2026 will be recognized in our event program.
Donate here
Thank you for supporting our students and strengthening our community!
Syre Elementary is located at 19545 12th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
