Syre PTA seeks donations for annual auction

On March 7, 2026, the Syre PTA will host our annual auction — our biggest fundraiser of the year supporting nearly 500 students, teachers, and staff.





We’re seeking donations of goods, services, experiences, or gift certificates from local businesses and community members.













Auction proceeds fund classroom supplies, teacher grants, art programs, field trips, and other essential student needs.Syre PTA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and all donations are 100% tax-deductible (Tax ID: 91-1102659). Donations received by April 1, 2026 will be recognized in our event program.Thank you for supporting our students and strengthening our community!