March Blood Drives in Shoreline
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
The mobile crews from Bloodworks Northwest will be in Shoreline three times in March, rebuilding supplies from the "Code Red" shortages of January and February.
They are eager to welcome back the many first-time donors that came out during the holidays, and to urge them and long-time donors to spread the word and invite family and friends to join in this life-saving act.
Donating blood takes only an hour or less.
People ages 16 and 17 and over 125 lbs may donate with written parental permission; all donors need to bring photo ID.
Appointments are highly recommended, but walk-ups are taken on a space-available basis. Go to www.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.
Donation opportunities in Shoreline:
- Richmond Beach, Saturday, March 14, 9am to 3pm
- Fircrest School, Tuesday, March 17, 9am to 3pm
- Dale Turner YMCA, Friday, March 27, 8am to 2pm
Bloodworks has brick-and-mortar donation centers handy to Shoreliners at the corner of Highway 99 and 196th in Lynnwood, and at the corner of Northgate Way and Stone Ave N in Seattle.
See www.bloodworksnw.org for dates, times, open hours, and exact locations.
