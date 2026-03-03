March Blood Drives in Shoreline

By Tom Petersen





People ages 16 and 17 and over 125 lbs may donate with written parental permission; all donors need to bring photo ID.









Donation opportunities in Shoreline:

Richmond Beach, Saturday, March 14, 9am to 3pm

Fircrest School, Tuesday, March 17, 9am to 3pm

Dale Turner YMCA, Friday, March 27, 8am to 2pm Bloodmobiles and indoor events are also to be found in Northern Seattle, Lake Forest Park and Kenmore, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds in March.

Bloodworks has brick-and-mortar donation centers handy to Shoreliners at the corner of Highway 99 and 196th in Lynnwood, and at the corner of Northgate Way and Stone Ave N in Seattle.

See www.bloodworksnw.org for dates, times, open hours, and exact locations.



Appointments are highly recommended, but walk-ups are taken on a space-available basis. Go to www.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.Bloodmobiles and indoor events are also to be found in Northern Seattle, Lake Forest Park and Kenmore, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds in March.

The mobile crews from Bloodworks Northwest will be in Shoreline three times in March, rebuilding supplies from the "Code Red" shortages of January and February.They are eager to welcome back the many first-time donors that came out during the holidays, and to urge them and long-time donors to spread the word and invite family and friends to join in this life-saving act.Donating blood takes only an hour or less.