A Mild Winter and Hints of Early Spring
Sunday, March 1, 2026
Hints of Early SpringFrom the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation
February often feels like a month “in between”—part winter, part spring—and our Puget Sound weather only adds to the drama. Some years bring ice and snowstorms; others, like this one, gift us with milder, drier days.
Statewide, January 2026 ranked as the 12th warmest since records began in 1895. Temperatures ran 2–5°F above average across most of Washington, especially in the higher elevations of the Olympics and Cascades. Meanwhile, precipitation reached only 64% of normal, and many areas saw an unusually long stretch—over two weeks—without measurable rain.
Snowpack data as of late February tell a mixed story: only the Washington Pass region sits above 100% of normal, with Mt. Baker at 54% and most of the rest of the state below 40%. That thin snowpack raises questions about possible summer drought and earlier-than-usual wildfire risks. Though late-season storms could still help, the window for rebuilding our water reserves is narrowing. The Farmers’ Almanac suggests we might yet see colder, snowier spells in March—so don’t put away that cold weather gear just yet!
In Your Yard February and March
Our own gardens and yards are small but powerful parts of the larger ecosystem. What we do at home can help support pollinators, birds, and soil health while keeping our landscapes resilient through the seasons.
Here are some timely things to do around your property in the Lake Forest Park area this month:
- Hold off on the big cleanup. Many native bees, butterflies, and beneficial insects are still overwintering in leaf litter or hollow stems. Wait until consistent daytime temperatures reach the 50s before removing debris.
- Mulch and amend soil. Spread compost or leaf mold around perennials and garden beds to build healthy soil structure before planting.
- Begin pruning. Late February through March is ideal for pruning fruit trees, shrubs, and dormant perennials—before new growth appears.
- Plan and plant early crops. Cool-weather vegetables like peas, spinach, kale, and radishes can go in the ground as soon as the soil can be worked. Start tomato and pepper seeds indoors under lights.
- Refresh bird habitats. Clean feeders, birdbaths, and nest boxes. Anna’s hummingbirds are nesting now, and chickadees and wrens will soon follow.
- Add native plants. Early bloomers such as red-flowering currant, Oregon grape (Mahonia aquifolium), and serviceberry provide early nectar for hummingbirds and pollinators while brightening still-bare landscapes.
