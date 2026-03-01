Sno-King International Folk Dancers say farewell to winter

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Photo by Mary Ann Tracy

Sno-King International Folk Dancers say farewell to winter -- But winter did not prevent us from dancing. 

In one month we did dances from at least Bulgaria, Poland, Russia, Spain; Belgium, Turkey, Greece, Ukraine; Italy, Germany, Portugal,Romania; Israel, Macedonia, and Albania. Bolivia, England, Slovakia, France. Even Lapland has a dance. Armenia, Bosnia, Serbia, yay! Scotland, Canada, USA!

Come and dance every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm.
  • Beginner classes start again on Wednesday March 4 and Wednesday March 18, 2026 at 6:30pm, before the regular dance. We also teach something at the regular dances.
  • Wednesday March 11 starts at 6:45pm for teaching of a set dance.
  • Saturday March 14 is the FAREWELL TO WINTER PARTY, 7:00-9:00pm. There will be a special guest performance of the IN FOLK MOTION CLOGGERS, something not to be missed. Snack finger foods are welcome, to keep everyone fueled up.
  • And save the date: Wednesday April 1, April Fool's Day, 7:00-9:00pm there will be live music from the band INVARTIM at the APRIL FOOLISHNESS PARTY.
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. 
$8.00 guests; members $6.00. 
Information: 

Posted by DKH at 3:58 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  