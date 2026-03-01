Sno-King International Folk Dancers say farewell to winter -- But winter did not prevent us from dancing.

Beginner classes start again on Wednesday March 4 and Wednesday March 18, 2026 at 6:30pm, before the regular dance. We also teach something at the regular dances.

Wednesday March 11 starts at 6:45pm for teaching of a set dance.

Saturday March 14 is the FAREWELL TO WINTER PARTY, 7:00-9:00pm. There will be a special guest performance of the IN FOLK MOTION CLOGGERS, something not to be missed. Snack finger foods are welcome, to keep everyone fueled up.

And save the date: Wednesday April 1, April Fool's Day, 7:00-9:00pm there will be live music from the band INVARTIM at the APRIL FOOLISHNESS PARTY.

In one month we did dances from at least Bulgaria, Poland, Russia, Spain; Belgium, Turkey, Greece, Ukraine; Italy, Germany, Portugal,Romania; Israel, Macedonia, and Albania. Bolivia, England, Slovakia, France. Even Lapland has a dance. Armenia, Bosnia, Serbia, yay! Scotland, Canada, USA!Come and dance every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm.