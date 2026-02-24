Eric Thomas Holzer 1984 - 2026 - Ridgecrest Elementary PTA President

Eric Holzer Eric Thomas Holzer, age 41, of Shoreline, Washington, passed away unexpectedly in Sunriver, Oregon, on February 17, 2026. Eric Thomas Holzer, age 41, of Shoreline, Washington, passed away unexpectedly in Sunriver, Oregon, on February 17, 2026.





Celebration of Life for Eric Holzer Saturday, March 7, 2026 at the Center for Urban Horticulture - 3501 NE 41st St, Seattle, WA 98105 from 3:00pm into the evening.







