Eric Thomas Holzer 1984 - 2026 - Ridgecrest Elementary PTA President

Tuesday, February 24, 2026
The son of Tom and Barb Holzer, Eric was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on April 11, 1984, and from the age of two on was raised in Issaquah, Washington. He was a graduate of Issaquah High School and the University of Washington.
Growing up Eric spent portions of his summer vacations on the Denson family ranch in southeastern Montana. It was during these vacations that Eric and his brother Matt, nurtured by their grandparents, Ross and Faye and his uncle Dennis (Buckshot), gained a deep appreciation for the expansive beauty of southeastern Montana and for the hard work entailed in ranch life. It formed a strong attachment for Eric and was central to his personality and character throughout his life.
After graduation from college Eric went to work as a project manager for Lease Crutcher Lewis in Seattle, Washington. Working on commercial construction projects throughout the Seattle area, Eric worked his entire career there and the management and fellow employees of the company comprise part of his extended family.
Eric met Ina Karalic while both were civil engineering majors at the University of Washington and they were married in 2014. Lexi Rose was born in 2016 and Ruby Atiya joined the family in 2020. He was a devoted Papa and found tremendous enjoyment in everyday life with his girls. Upon marrying Ina, he became a perfect fit in the extended Karalic family.
Eric and Ina built an incredible foundation of friendship and community. In addition to Eric being president of the Ridgecrest Elementary PTA, he and Ina were active volunteers in school activities as well as coaching various youth teams. He gave willingly of his time with no expectation of anything in return doing his part enriching the lives of young people in the area.
Central to Eric’s character was an abiding and infectious positive attitude propelled by a engaging personality. He was forever gracious in his interaction with people and always willing to lend a hand to ease their burdens if by chance they would arise along the way. Somehow people always felt reassured and at ease when Eric was in the room. His enthusiasm was contagious and he never shied away from embracing life.
Eric was a dedicated husband and father and had very close ties with family, friends, and co-workers. He was fortunate to have acquired a close community of friends along his journey through life. His friends enriched his life over the years and are providing comfort to his family as well as to themselves following his unfortunate passing.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents Ross Denson and Paul and Barbara Holzer.
He is survived by his wife Ina and daughters Lexi and Ruby of Shoreline, parents Tom and Barb Holzer of Issaquah, Father-in-law and Mother-in-law Sherif and Nermina Karalic of San Jose, California, brother Matt (Lindsey) Holzer and nephews Caleb and Levi of Alexandria, Virgina, brother-in-law Adi Karalic (Ana), niece Zana and nephew Timur of San Jose, California, brother-in-law Fedja Karalic, of San Jose, California, and great grandmother Faye Denson of Broadus, Montana.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ridgecrest Elementary School PTA
Celebration of Life for Eric Holzer Saturday, March 7, 2026 at the Center for Urban Horticulture - 3501 NE 41st St, Seattle, WA 98105 from 3:00pm into the evening.
