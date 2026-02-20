Future Women in EMA and Fire workshop for King County women April 25-26, 2026



King County Women: Come join King County EMS and host agency Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority along with over 14 other King County agencies as we immerse you in a weekend of hands on Fire and EMS activities and provide you an opportunity to explore a career in the Fire or EMS service.





This opportunity includes interactive activities, discussion panels, viewing live demos, and networking with EMTs, Firefighters, and Paramedics in our region. Must be 18+ to apply, King County residency preferred.



