Future Women in EMA and Fire workshop for King County women April 25-26, 2026
Friday, February 20, 2026
King County Women: Come join King County EMS and host agency Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority along with over 14 other King County agencies as we immerse you in a weekend of hands on Fire and EMS activities and provide you an opportunity to explore a career in the Fire or EMS service.
This opportunity includes interactive activities, discussion panels, viewing live demos, and networking with EMTs, Firefighters, and Paramedics in our region. Must be 18+ to apply, King County residency preferred.
- Future Women* in EMS + Fire Workshop
- Workshop: April 25 + 26, 2026, 0800-1700 both days
- Host: Puget Sound RFA
- Application: Apply here
- or QR code in flyer
- Applications due: March 30, 2026
- Send questions to: futurewomenems@kingcounty.gov
*This workshop is inclusive of underrepresented genders including women, women-identifying individuals, non-binary, trans, and gender non-conforming people who are comfortable in a space that centers the experiences of women in EMS/Fire.
