Ecology offering up to $20K to help replace lights that hide toxic chemicals

Old fluorescent light fixtures in schools and daycares can be harmful to students and staff.





In 1979, the U.S. finally took action against the dangers of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), banning the use of PCBs in manufacturing.









With capital funding from the Legislature, we help schools upgrade to newer and more energy efficient lighting. This product replacement project helps cover costs of an inspection, replacement lights, and proper disposal of the old lights through a licensed dangerous waste hauler.



"We’ve already helped the Reardan-Edwall School District transition to safer lighting fixtures,” said Sean Smith, who leads Ecology’s work to implement the product replacement program. “We found and safely removed 30 light ballasts in that one project. We’re eager to help more facilities make the switch.”



Since then, Washington has worked to identify and remove remaining PCBs from public buildings.