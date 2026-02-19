GardenGuy at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

And now we have the NW Flower and Garden Festival enhancing metro Seattle from February 18 – February 22, 2026.

This is the 37th year of the show and I know people who have attended each and every year (this columnist included).





Show Display

Courtesy of gardenshow.com The garden displays are what bring most people to the Seattle Convention Center. This year nearly three acres (!) of floor space have been given over to more than twenty display gardens. The garden displays are what bring most people to the Seattle Convention Center. This year nearly three acres (!) of floor space have been given over to more than twenty display gardens.





These green vignettes are the heart of the show.





Among the other areas of interest, visitors will find the City Living area offering practical ideas and inspiration for the ever-increasing apartment and condominium patios and balcony gardens.





The Container Showdown will provide fast-paced competitions to create the best container display.





Marketplace.

Photo courtesy GardenShow.com The Marketplace is a spectacular shopping opportunity. Theis a spectacular shopping opportunity.





This area will have some 600 vendors offering all types of garden and yard merchandise, from MANY types of indoor and outside plants, to arts and crafts, jewelry and garden design expertise.





Finally, in the major attractions category is the Seminar series. These include 100+ lectures presented by local, national and international gardening experts.









The NW Flower & Garden Festival has been voted Best Lecture Series for several years now. There are certainly other attractions to be seen and experienced. For those, browse the event online at gardenshow.com

Naturalistic display

Photo courtesy GardenShow.com This year, the displays seem more approachable and easier to replicate. The designers, both new and veterans, developed very interesting vignettes. This year, the displays seem more approachable and easier to replicate. The designers, both new and veterans, developed very interesting vignettes.





Most of this year’s display gardens have more of a naturalistic look to them. The abundant use of many types of northwest native plants certainly favors and enhances the rustic charm for many of the gardens.





This year, more than previous years, many of the design ideas can easily be brought back to a homeowner’s abode and be replicated. The designers are to be congratulated!





One fact most visitors to the show don’t realize is that each display’s team has only three days in which to build their little bit of heaven.





Construction begins Sunday at noon and must be finished by Tuesday at noon just before the event begins. The displays are completed on time every year and judged before the doors open to the general public. It is an amazing undertaking for all concerned.





Photo courtesy GardenShow.com This year’s theme is Spring Parade and the gardens were designed with this idea in mind. and the gardens were designed with this idea in mind.





Visitors can expect to see many winter blooming plants such as several varieties of Hellebores (Lenten Rose), Sarcococca (Sweet Box) with its heady vanilla scent, Camellias (Camellia), and Oregon Grape (Mahonia spp.), as well as early spring bloomers like fragrant Edgeworthia chrysantha (Paper Bush), Winter Heath (Erica carnea), Japanese Camellias (Camilla spp.) and Flowering Quince (Chaenomeles speciosa).





But, we don’t actually need flowers to add color to a winter or early spring garden. Consider the addition of colorful barked plants to the garden palette.





Cornus. Photo courtesy

landscapeplants.oregonstate.edu The addition of red, yellow and multi-hued shrub dogwood (Cornus stolonifera) are a natural color standout. The addition of red, yellow and multi-hued shrub dogwood (Cornus stolonifera) are a natural color standout. Coral Bark Maple (Acer palmatum 'Sango-kaku) will add to the red tones of the garden, while Pacific Ninebark (Physocarpus capitatus) adds texture with its exfoliating reddish-brown bark.





These gardens invite visitors to appreciate the anticipation, color and texture that defines spring in our region and highlight the everyday magic of real gardens, of naturalistic, pollinator-friendly plantings.





Layered trees, shrubs, perennials, then groundcovers add a fullness to landscapes and evoke the familiar beauty of urban and suburban gardens just beginning to stir after winter.





A flower show is, after all, about theater and a grand show.





The challenge is to make the exhibits look as real as possible and attainable by home gardeners.





For serious gardeners, for kids or for anyone who just needs a flower fix to make it through the home stretch of winter, the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival is the place to be.









Tickets bought at the event cost $29 (There are discounts for multiple days at the event.)









The downtown parking garages and street parking are pricey. Consider taking a Metro bus, light rail or carpool to make the commute a bit easier and less costly.

--

Bruce Bennett Contributing columnist, Bruce Bennett, is a WSU Master Gardener, Certified Professional Horticulturist and lecturer. Contributing columnist, Bruce Bennett, is a WSU Master Gardener, Certified Professional Horticulturist and lecturer.





If you have questions concerning this article or have a gardening question or two to ask concerning your landscape, contact Bruce at gardenguy4u@gmail.com









Consequently, this garden event must have something special to keep bringing people back year after year. Indeed it does…