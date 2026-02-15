Jobs: WSDOT Facilities Maintenance Specialist (MM3)









The role is responsible for coordinating materials, completing required documentation, and ensuring job safety within established work parameters, while working independently or alongside other trades staff. Work performed in this role supports safe and efficient facility operations that directly contribute to WSDOT's mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options for the public. The ideal candidate will demonstrate mechanical and facilities maintenance expertise, strong problem-solving skills, knowledge of building systems and equipment, and the ability to communicate effectively while working in a highly technical environment.









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$74,492 – $86,374 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Facilities Maintenance Specialist - Maintenance Mechanic 3 to join the Northwest Region Facilities department in Shoreline, WA. This journey-level position supports preventive and corrective maintenance programs by performing skilled work across multiple trades, including mechanical and electrical repairs, building retrofits, and facility system maintenance.