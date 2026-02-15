Stride 3 BRT construction begins this month

Artist's rendering of the 61st Ave NE station in Kenmore

Sound Transit will begin construction for the Stride 3 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line later this month, and residents in Kenmore may see activity as early as February 16, 2026.





The new Stride BRT line will provide faster, more reliable service along Bothell Way, with three new stations in Kenmore at 61st Ave NE, 68th Ave NE, and the Kenmore Park and Ride.









If you have questions or concerns, contact the Stride team at brt@soundtransit.org





