Pink Plum Blossoms at RB Saltwater Park
Thursday, February 12, 2026
|Photo by Shixing Wen
Clusters of vivid pink plum blossoms crowd the dark branches, their petals glowing against a softly blurred green‑brown background.
The close view highlights delicate textures and early‑spring abundance. Light catches the overlapping blooms, creating a sense of renewal and quiet exuberance without distracting from the natural elegance of the flowering tree.
--Shixing Wen
