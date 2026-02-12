Pink Plum Blossoms at RB Saltwater Park

Photo by Shixing Wen

Clusters of vivid pink plum blossoms crowd the dark branches, their petals glowing against a softly blurred green‑brown background.





The close view highlights delicate textures and early‑spring abundance. Light catches the overlapping blooms, creating a sense of renewal and quiet exuberance without distracting from the natural elegance of the flowering tree.



--Shixing Wen



