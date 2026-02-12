Pink Plum Blossoms at RB Saltwater Park

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Photo by Shixing Wen

Clusters of vivid pink plum blossoms crowd the dark branches, their petals glowing against a softly blurred green‑brown background. 

The close view highlights delicate textures and early‑spring abundance. Light catches the overlapping blooms, creating a sense of renewal and quiet exuberance without distracting from the natural elegance of the flowering tree.

--Shixing Wen

Posted by DKH at 5:12 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  