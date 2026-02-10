Diggin' Shoreline to hold a Dinner Auction on March 21, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Diggin' Shoreline invites you to their Dinner Auction “Here We Grow” at Shoreline College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, on Saturday, March 21, 2026 from 5:00 - 8:30pm.

Tickets to the event are affordable--just $50 and $35 (students). Your ticket price includes three hours of entertainment, fellowship with friends, and food.

Hokum Creak will play during the event, and PattyPan Cooperative is our caterer! There will be live and silent auction items--experiences, art, gardening items, and live plants, including rare and uncommon varieties and natives.

Purchase Your Tickets or Make a Donation Now

Purchase your tickets or make a donation to Diggin' Shoreline on the Auction website here 

Donation Items Welcome

If you are interested in donating items, such as tickets to sporting or cultural events, gift cards to local businesses, garden-related items, or artwork, we'd love to hear from you! To inquire, reply to this email info@DigginShoreline.org and someone will be in touch.

Seeking Sponsors

If you are affiliated with a business or corporation that would be open to being a sponsor for the event, please see the Sponsorship page.

For more information, visit www.digginshoreline.org/events

Inquiries? Email us at info@digginshoreline.org or call 206-437-9118.

Click here for Tickets.


