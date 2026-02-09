Local grocery store defies industry trends with remarkable success

All proceeds from "Thriftway" brand go to the school district Angel Fund

Declining consumption, inflation, anti-alcohol messaging, and rising competition from other adult beverages have further challenged the market.





However, one grocery store is defying the trend, boosting sales and customer engagement through a timeless approach—exceptional customer service, a well-curated product selection, and competitive pricing.

In today's market, corporate grocery store chains are narrowing their selections, shifting to national mega-brands, and cutting Wine Steward positions. However, Ballinger Thriftway's Wine Steward Lenny Rede sees an opportunity to stand out.





Lenny Rede, Wine Steward, Ballinger Thriftway

“Our competition is becoming more homogenized, so we move in the opposite direction—partnering with local wineries, sourcing wines from hard-to-find appellations, and embracing organic, natural, low-ABV, and non-alcoholic options.”





By actively listening to customer requests and offering unique products that other stores won’t carry, the store continues to differentiate itself and attract loyal shoppers.



There’s never been a better time to be a wine consumer. Global wine quality is at an all-time high, and the price-quality ratio has never been more favorable for consumers.





“Because quality is high, and there are deals to be had, now is the perfect time to introduce new consumers to wine.” Says Rede.

The wine section at Ballinger Thriftway

As a locally owned and independent store, Rede has the freedom to work with small, independent importers and wineries.





“We carry wines made in such limited quantities that they could never be stocked by a national grocery chain with thousands of stores,” he explains.









This independence allows for curated buying decisions tailored to local customers rather than dictated by corporate offices across the country. The result is one of the most extensive and thoughtfully selected collections of wine, beer, and spirits found in any grocery store. Local winery, Virtue Cellars, crafted a special "Thriftway" red blend exclusively for the store. This classic Bordeaux-style wine not only offers exceptional quality but also supports a meaningful cause—all proceeds go to the Shoreline School District Angel Fund, helping to pay off school lunch debt for students in need.





Co-owner David Clemmer with Lenny

“I have spent my life in the grocery business. I don’t understand what some grocery stores are doing with their wine departments. They all look the same, and don’t even bother looking for a person to help you. But that only makes us stand out even more.” Co-owner, David Clemmer.

Ballinger Thriftway in Shoreline, WA, is known for quality products and exceptional service. It offers a diverse selection of local products, including organic groceries, an in-house butcher, fresh produce, a gourmet deli, and a bakery.









The impressive wine and beer selection further sets it apart. With a welcoming atmosphere and friendly staff, Ballinger Thriftway creates a true community shopping experience. Locally owned and operated.

Located in: Ballinger Village Address: 20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155









Shoreline, WA – The wine industry is experiencing a profound transformation unlike any in a generation. Demographic shifts and slowing growth have left many in the retail sector facing uncertainty.