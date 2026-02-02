Understanding Computer Basics with Brian Boston

Monday, February 2, 2026

Brian Boston will be teaching "Understanding Computer Basics" this week! Join Brian on February 4 - 18, 2026 from 6-8pm on the Shoreline College Campus.

A computer professional for over 30 years, Brian has educated and informed hundreds of support engineers, and thousands of end users on computer software and hardware for Microsoft and other tech companies. 

With Boston Legacyworks, he assists and educates in topics ranging from cloud computing and mobile device/computer security, to operating systems, hardware, and accessibility technology. 

In addition to SCC offerings, he leads classes through the Creative Retirement Institute at Edmonds Community College.

Long-time readers will recognize his name as a former technology contributor to the Shoreline Area News.



Posted by DKH at 3:05 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  