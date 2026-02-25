Councilmember Dembowski helps secure capital grant for Hunger Intervention Program (HIP)

"This money would allow us to expand the breadth and quality of services that we provide. As more families, single adults, and seniors struggle with food insecurity every day, this new home will be key in addressing the increasing need."

Dembowski said,

HIP began in 2007 with a group of volunteers who served a daily breakfast to clients at a major downtown Seattle shelter.

During this time, HIP’s volunteers were awarded multiple Mayor’s End Hunger Awards for their commitment to feeding the Seattle community.

In 2008, HIP became a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.





HIP transitioned its daily breakfast service up north in 2010 in order to emphasize the issues of hunger among the homeless and low-income residents of the Lake City community.





In the years that followed, HIP created the Summer Meals, Senior Community Meal, Afterschool Snacks, and Shelter Meals programs, and added nutrition education and anti-hunger advocacy as pillars of its work.





Today, HIP serves over 10,000 meals a month to children and families, seniors, and unhoused individuals across North King County.