Councilmember Dembowski helps secure capital grant for Hunger Intervention Program (HIP)
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
|Rod Dembowski at the HIP 2026 Community Appreciation Event
Photo courtesy HIP
King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski has helped the Hunger Intervention Program to secure a $1.75 million capital grant to help them acquire a new, larger home for HIP.
"This money would allow us to expand the breadth and quality of services that we provide. As more families, single adults, and seniors struggle with food insecurity every day, this new home will be key in addressing the increasing need."
Dembowski said,
"I’ve been a big fan of Hunger Intervention Program in Lake City for a long time. They are effective and efficient at making sure people don’t go hungry - a policy area I want King County to do more in. Thrilled to be able to write into our 26-27 budget a significant capital grant to help them acquire a permanent home that will secure their future and help them grow their essential work."
During this time, HIP’s volunteers were awarded multiple Mayor’s End Hunger Awards for their commitment to feeding the Seattle community.
In 2008, HIP became a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
HIP transitioned its daily breakfast service up north in 2010 in order to emphasize the issues of hunger among the homeless and low-income residents of the Lake City community.
In the years that followed, HIP created the Summer Meals, Senior Community Meal, Afterschool Snacks, and Shelter Meals programs, and added nutrition education and anti-hunger advocacy as pillars of its work.
Today, HIP serves over 10,000 meals a month to children and families, seniors, and unhoused individuals across North King County.
