New ladder truck dedicated at "push in" on February 23, 2026 at Station 63

Ladder trucks have to be able to rescue people from the upper stories of burning buildings, so as buildings get taller, the ladders have to reach higher.

This brand new ladder truck was dedicated Monday morning at its new home in Station 63 on NE 180th in the North City Business District.





Fire fighters and commissioners push the truck into the bay

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Firefighters worked together to push the truck into the service bay. The Push-In Ceremony is a long-standing fire service tradition dating back to the days of horse-drawn apparatus, when firefighters would physically push equipment into the station after returning from a call.





Fortunately this only happens once, during the ceremony. Subsequent returns will drive in through the back of the building.