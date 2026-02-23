70 turn out for sign-waving Sunday at Shoreline-Edmonds line

Special No Kings event March 28, 2026 details to come





Photo by Pam Cross

Tariffs, ICE, and Trump administration corruption and lack of competence were a few of the issues that drew some 70 protestors Sunday February 22, 2026 at the Shoreline-Edmonds line. Tariffs, ICE, and Trump administration corruption and lack of competence were a few of the issues that drew some 70 protestors Sunday February 22, 2026 at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.





Terror is NOT government

Photo by Pam Cross A lucky break in the rain kept signs and marchers dry. A lucky break in the rain kept signs and marchers dry.





Several folks were at only their first or second "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving, spurred to join others in standing up against dictatorship and for justice and the Constitution.



Additional sign-wavings are scheduled for March 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2026 from 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St.





--Pamela Mieth







