70 turn out for sign-waving Sunday at Shoreline-Edmonds line
Monday, February 23, 2026
Special No Kings event March 28, 2026 details to come
|Photo by Pam Cross
Tariffs, ICE, and Trump administration corruption and lack of competence were a few of the issues that drew some 70 protestors Sunday February 22, 2026 at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.
Several folks were at only their first or second "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving, spurred to join others in standing up against dictatorship and for justice and the Constitution.
Additional sign-wavings are scheduled for March 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2026 from 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St.
--Pamela Mieth
