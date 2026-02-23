Shoreline wrestling teams at State - Six podium finishes and solid team performances

Shorewood's Finley Houck - State Champion

Thursday and Friday, February 19-20, 2026 the 3A wrestlers battled it out for Washington State Championships at Mat Classic 37. Both Shorecrest and Shorewood were well represented and had 9 (5 boys and 4 girls.) and 13 (8 boys and 5 girls) competitors respectively.





After two long days of grinding, the Stormrays and Scots did Shoreline proud with 6 podium finishers, including three finalists resulting in one state champion.





The team earned points with wins by juniors Jakob Grimm (157 lbs), and Cameron Arseneaux (175 lbs).





Shorecrest's Zadrin Morga Baisac (left)

Photo by Tim Moser

Team podium placers included Gideon Ryder (8th place at 120 lbs), Zadrin Morga-Baisac (8th at 126 lbs) and Avi Wylen, (2nd at 150 lbs.) Wylen's finals match was a battle, and while he was up early in the match, he lost in an 8-4 decision. Wylen's senior season has been remarkable, as he went into the state tournament with a 47-4 record.





Shorecrest's Avi Wylen (left) Photo by Tim Moser

Coach Louis Uhm commented, "Having the opportunity to coach an athlete like Avi doesn't happen very often. He has left an indelible mark on the Shorecrest program. Through his selfless leadership and mentoring his underclassmen, he leaves the team much better than when he found it. I am lucky to have had the opportunity to be one of his coaches. The world needs more like "Avi."





The Scots' head coach Bryan Officer said, “We have big shoes to fill next year with Avi and our other senior leaders graduating. I’m very proud of the hard work our team put forth this year. The foundation has been set for our returning wrestlers to build upon.”

On the Shorecrest girls side, freshman Zheray Morga-Baisac (100), sophomore Atilana McCool (105), and senior Camille Alfonse (115) all put up points for the Scots' 55th place out of the 64 teams competing.



Shorewood Podium finisher Emi Olivera in blue & black

Photo by Leyton Houck

The Shorewood Stormrays also had 3 podium finishers. Junior Emi Olivera-Matias placed 8th at 106 lbs. Sophomore Lukas Probizanski placed 2nd at 190 lbs losing to a familiar foe, senior Carmelo Larocca from Edmonds Woodway, 6-10. The two wrestled four times this season with Probizanski winning the first two meetings and Larocca winning the final two. On the girls side, freshman Zheray Morga-Baisac (100), sophomore Atilana McCool (105), and senior Camille Alfonse (115) all put up points for the Scots' 55th place out of the 64 teams competing.





Shorewood's Lukas Probizanski in blue.

Photo by Tim Moser

For the girls, Stormray senior Finley Houck became Shorewood's second girl's wrestling state champion and secured the school's fifth wrestling title winning the 3A girls 115 lb State Champion with a decisive 9-1 major decision in her finals bout. Houck is also the first girl to be a 4-time state placer, only the 2nd Shorewood wrestler ever to achieve this honor.



State champion Shorewood's Finley Houck

Photo by Leyton Houck



