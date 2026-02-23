Leadership Snohomish County announces 2026 Step Up Conference

Monday, February 23, 2026

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing sustainable, connected leaders, has announced its 10th annual Step Up Conference, to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Hotel Indigo Seattle Everett Waterfront. 

The 2026 conference theme, “Step Up for What Matters to You,” empowers participants to connect their values with action, turning passion into tangible impact across Snohomish County and beyond.

The conference will feature keynote speaker Ruchika T. Malhotra, author of Uncompete:Rejecting Competition to Unlock Success. 

Malhotra, a distinguished thought leader in organizational culture and leadership strategy, is recognized for her expertise in helping individuals and organizations unlock their potential by redefining success through authenticity, collaboration, and purpose-driven leadership.

In addition to the keynote presentation, the full day event will include networking opportunities, world café style breakout sessions and discussions that highlight innovative leadership approaches across diverse sectors—from business and education to social impact and public service, we’ll continue to move equity forward.

Event Details:

About Leadership Snohomish County

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) connects, equips, and inspires people to strengthen the communities where they live and work. Through leadership development programs and community initiatives, LSC fosters collaboration across industries and sectors to address its most pressing challenges.

For event sponsorship opportunities and additional information, please contact Adrianne Wagner at Adrianne@leadershipsc.org


